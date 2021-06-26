NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey visits PCB Sports Complex for sons baseball tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Champ Bailey spent the week watching his son compete in the Grand Slam World Series of baseball at the PCB Sports Complex.

Bailey’s son plays for the 11U NYO Warriors travel baseball team out of Atlanta, who have been competing in the tournament this week.

Bailey said he always played football growing up, but loves watching his son compete in a different sport than his own.

“It’s an eye opener to me,” Bailey said. Because, you know, I grew up in south Georgia, but I didn’t play baseball as a kid so, you know, definitely want to give my son the opportunity to play and, you know, have the experiences that I didn’t have. So, that’s really what it’s all about man, just getting down here and watching these kids have fun.”

Bailey said that this week was his first visit to the Panama City Beach Sports Complex, but gave high praise on the staffs efforts in putting the tournament together.

“It’s been great, you know, one thing I’m impressed by is the staff is really, you can just tell everybody is trying to be organized and things are moving along smoothly,” Bailey said. “You know, they’ve had some bad weather going on, and they’ve figured out a way to make it work, we got all these games in on a Saturday, I mean it’s great, it’s been great.”

In his NFL career, Bailey was selected to 12 Pro Bowls, the most of any cornerback in league history, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2019.