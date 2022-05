PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were out at Salty Oak Brewing Company on Saturday night you might have had a celebrity bartender serving up your drinks.

That celebrity was News 13’s very own Chief Meteorologist, Ross Whitley!

Ross spent the night raising money for the Anchorage Children’s Home.

Leana Carter preformed live and a portion of Salty Oak’s sales along with all of Ross’ and Leana’s tips went to the children’s home.