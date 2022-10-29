NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The News 13 Morning crew got their steps in on Saturday morning, and it was for a good cause.

News 13 Morning Meteorologist, Kristen Kennedy, emceed the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Northwest Florida State College.

One walker traveled all the way from Alaska to walk for her mother on the one-year anniversary of her passing.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that impacts thinking, memory and behavior.

1 in 9 Floridians ages 65 and older has Alzheimer’s and more than 800,000 Floridians are caring for someone with the illness.

More than 350 people showed up to this morning’s walk and more than $63,000 was raised to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by the disease.