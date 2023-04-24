PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 had a big night Saturday at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists’ annual awards in Orlando.

The news team won a total of 10 first-place awards and 8 finalist awards, including Best Breaking News Coverage for our work on the Chipola Complex Fires. We also won Best Politics/Government Coverage for “Your Local Election Headquarters” and our work on election night coverage. The awards are given for television news coverage broadcast during 2022.

Chloe Sparks was named the best reporter, Thomas Shults won as best multi-media journalist, and News 13 swept the weather category with Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley winning best weathercaster and Grace Thornton as a finalist in the category.

News Director Tom Lewis was a finalist under the Series category for hard journalism for “Remembering Renee.”

News 13’s Sports and Digital departments won best digital programming for “Friday Night Fever Afterburn.”

Shults won the general assignment award for his story on police harassment. He was also a finalist for hard news feature for “Ukraine Relief Pilot,”; for Health reporting for “Fireworks Firefighter,”; and for weather reporting for “Tornado Destroys Home.”

Emily Mcleod won the investigative series award for her stories on the “Walton County Audit.” McLeod was also a finalist for transportation reporting for “Parents Concerned about School Safety.”

Jake Holter won the Health Reporting series category for his work on Healthmark closing. He also won Best for Climate/Environmental Story for “Ian Affects Tides.” He was also a finalist for a light feature for a story about a “Vintage Firetruck.”

Grace Thornton was a finalist for a light franchise piece for “Going Green.”