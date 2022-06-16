PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — WMBB is partnering with Bay County Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay to find forever homes for all the animals.

News 13’s parent company, Nexstar, was founded on June 17th, 1996.

It’s tradition for employees to spend part of the day hosting a project to benefit the community.

This year, it’s going to be a ‘Pet Adopt-a-Thon.’

“We’re doing all the cleaning, we’re setting up tents, we’re doing a lot of things that is not our normal day here, so they know something’s going on,” Bay County Animal Control Division Manager Kathy Beatson said. “They’re getting excited about it too.”

It’s like Christmas Eve for these future pets.

Beatson said events like this are especially important for the animals who have been at the shelter for a while.

The whole community is welcome to go check out these furry friends and enjoy the outdoor activities, air-conditioned tents, and free food.

“I’ll be cooking hot dogs for anybody who wants to come up and eat,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “We just want a big crowd there with as many people that can come and look at the animals in the shelter. We’re wanting to do as much as we can to help out the animals and clear the shelter out.”

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bay County Animal Control located at 6401 Bay Line Drive in Panama City.

“We just want to thank News 13 for partnering with us and asking us to join this event with them,” Beatson said. “It’s been a tremendous opportunity to get out what we do and we can’t thank them enough for that.”

Beatson said she can’t wait to see all the animals’ faces light up when the community walks in.