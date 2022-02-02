PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Northwest Florida’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA, those who make less than $58,000 are eligible, as well as people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.

There are three locations to get assistance: Wewahitchka Public Library, the Port St. Joe Library, and the Glenwood Community Center in Panama City.

For those who plan to use VITA, they need to bring a photo I.D., all necessary tax documents like W-2’s and 1099’s, social security cards for those on the tax documents, and banking information to make the return a direct deposit.

Watch the segment above to learn more.

Find other information about VITA using United Way of Northwest Florida’s website, including more information on the hours and times of each location.