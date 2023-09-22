Panama City, FLA (WMBB) – WMBB is pleased to announce that we are once again offering a free community ShredAThon on Saturday, October 7th at the Panama City Mall from 9AM to Noon.

The public is invited to bring up to two boxes of personal documents to be shredded for free by our community partner Gilmore Services. The event is a drive through — please have items in either a trunk or a place where our staff can easily remove them to be shredded.

This event is for personal documents only — no business paperwork will be accepted or shredded. Businesses seeking this type of work are encouraged to contact Gilmore Services and schedule an appointment.

The line usually moves quickly — most people only see about a 10-15 minute wait from when they arrive until when they drive off but during times of congestion the line can move slower.

WMBB would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to our sponsors that help make this event possible – Perry & Young, Peaden Air Conditioning Plumbing & Electrical and Gilmore Services.