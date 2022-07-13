BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since Hurricane Michael News 13 has been working to revamp the news station. Four years later the studio renovation is complete.

“It’s an extensive process this is um a very sophisticated set that we’ve added you know that as long as I’ve been in this business in this area um this is by far the most sophisticated set of any that’s ever been in this market,” News Director Tom Lewis said.

What makes the new studio sophisticated are the dozens of flat screen TVs and a new modern look to the display.

“This set will help us tell stories, there are tools and things with this particular set in there that will allow us to impart information to viewers that we weren’t able to do” Lewis said.

The studio also features state of the art lighting that will enhance the overall look inside the studio.

“One of the things that we heard from viewers over the years is that our lighting is very dark and that we just looked dark on air,” Creative Services Director Chris Golden said. “And so we spent a considerable investment trying to make a better presentation, make everything brighter.”

News 13 took into account viewer and employee feedback and implemented it into the studio renovation.

“For the people on set you know we took a lot of time to try and think about what makes life better for them as they’re doing the news,” Golden said. “I really hope the viewer’s understand the amount of work that has gone into and the investment we have made to the community to give this better presentation for them.”

The previous set was donated to bay district schools for their students to learn about the field of broadcasting.