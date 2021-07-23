News 13 Anchor Jerry Brown announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jerry Brown, known in The Panhandle as a problem solver and one of News 13s anchors announced his retirement Friday.

Since joining WMBB Jerry has covered dozens of major news events including the Bay District School Board shooting in 2010 and Hurricane Michael in 2018. He was also known for his ‘problem solver’ series that helped locals resolve issues when businesses or governments let them down.

Jerry’s first commercial television job was as an anchor at WMAZ-TV Macon, Georgia in 1977.  He later moved to anchor/reporter positions at KFDX-TV Wichita Falls, Texas, WTXL-TV Tallahassee, Florida, WKRN-TV Nashville, Tennessee, WWAY-TV Wilmington, North Carolina, and WDEF-TV Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He joined WMBB in 2005. His last day will be Friday, July 30. We will have more to announce next week as Jerry’s retirement date gets closer.

