Newest PCB Firefighter follows in father’s footsteps

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Fathers almost always want to see their sons follow in their footsteps. Now, a longtime member of the Panama City Beach Fire Department is living the dream.

Captain David Jordan is in his 29th year of service and his first-born son, Andrew, became a full-time firefighter at the same department at the beginning of August.

“It’s definitely something you look up to and as a younger kid, you’re just like ‘my dad’s a hero,” said Andrew Jordan.

David Jordan says he and Andrew talked about Andrew becoming a firefighter for years but he never pushed his son to go that direction.

He says, in fact, it was Andrew’s idea to join the department.

Capt. David Jordan & Andrew Jordan

“It was great to have him come to me first and ask what I thought, knowing I always wanted him to follow my footsteps,” Captain Jordan said.

They were big shoes to fill.

“Seeing how it changed his life. How he served the community. Just wanted to be something like that. Just wanted to kind of follow in those footsteps,” Andrew Jordan said.

Andrew Jordan says his parents always taught him to help as many people as he can. He agrees this will help him during his time as a firefighter.

Jordan admits seeing his son in the station is somewhat of a dream come true.

“It’s great seeing him here cause of the years as a young kid coming to the station, and just seeing he’s actually here and he’s going to be in a sense taking over,” said David Jordan.

Andrew Jordan says the lessons he learned from his dad will help him be successful.

“Do the best you can to the best of your ability. Be respectful and try and help as best you can.”

David Jordan serves now as a fire inspector while Andrew Jordan will be serving with fire rescue for Station 32.

David and Andrew Jordan is the first father-son working duo the department has ever had.