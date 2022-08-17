PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local girls will also now have the opportunity to compete in softball tournaments at Frank Brown Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department at Frank Brown is starting up a youth softball league.

Registration is open to kids 8-13 years old.

The season begins on September 12, which is also the same time kids will start practice.

First, they need coaches to volunteer.

Practices will take place at the park at least once per week and the youth will get to play a minimum of six games.

“We want to get the girls involved in playing the sport of softball again out here on the beach,” Parks and Recreation Athletic Supervisor Lee Gilmore said. “We’ve ran it in the past we just haven’t had the numbers to have teams to play in a league so we want to get it back involved. A lot of girls start playing it when they get older anyway so start it out younger so they can get more involved in the sport at an earlier age.”

It’s an $85 registration fee but if you’re in a difficult financial situation the department will help cover a portion of the cost.

You can click on this link here to register online or sign up in person at Frank Brown Park.