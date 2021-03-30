New York Times: Gaetz faces investigation over sexual relationship with 17-year-old

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Niceville, is facing a Justice Department investigation over an allegeged sexual relationship with an underage girl, according to a report from the New York Times.

Investigators are working to determine if Gaetz violated sexual trafficking laws when he allegedly paid for the girl to travel with him across state lines, the paper added.

The encounters allegedly happened about two years ago. The investigation is said to have begun while William Barr was Attorney General and still in charge of the Justice Department.

The paper reported that Gaetz became part of the investigation during an examination of his friend, a former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Greenburg was charged last summer with sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl.

“I only know that it has to do with women,” Gaetz said in an interview with The Times. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

No charges have been brought in the case.

