PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023.

2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park

Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 p.m. and will include free entertainment, live music, fireworks, and two ball drops. The beach ball drop will happen at 8 p.m. and then again at 10:00 p.m. For more information click here.

Gulf County Firework Celebration

Gulf County Tourist Development Council and the City of Port St Joe will be hosting a firework show at 10 p.m. EST on New Years Eve. The fireworks will light up the sky over St Joe Bay.

Polar Bear Plunge

Start off the first day of the year with the 9th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Shunk Gallery Oyster Bar in Santa Rosa Beach. Join the South Walton Fire District as they plunge into the New Year. Click here to register and learn more details.