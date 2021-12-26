New Year’s Eve events this week in the Panhandle to look forward to

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year starts in just a few days, and many events around the area will help to kick off 2022.

PCB Beach Ball Drop

After being sidelined due to the pandemic last year, the Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is back on.

The event will feature live entertainment, fireworks, a kids ball drop with 10,000 inflatable beach balls, and the main event— the giant beach ball drop. It will lower from the 80-foot celebration tower as attendees count down to midnight.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 31 with some family fun activities. The countdown to midnight begins at 11:55 p.m.

Block Party on Harrison

Downtown Panama City will have a New Year’s Eve celebration of its own.

People can come out for a block party on Harrison Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be food and drink vendors, guest DJs, VIP tickets, a countdown to midnight and more.

This is a free event, but there is an option to purchase VIP tickets for $100 each. The VIP tickets include a padded seat, a meal from a participating vendor and unlimited drinks.

New Year’s Eve Cookout

In Lynn Haven, there will be a neighborhood BBQ at A.L. Kinsaul Park at the end of 5th Street.

There will be fresh pulled pork plates with two sides for $15, or hamburgers and hotdogs with a side for $8. It will be free for kids ages 10 and under.

The proceeds from the food will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida and the tornado victims of Samburg, Tenn.

The party kicks off at 5 p.m. and food should be ready around 6 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a place to sit.

South Walton Polar Plunge

If you’re looking to make a splash into 2022, visit South Walton for the 2022 Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day.

You can join the South Walton Fire District as they plunge into the Gulf of Mexico.

All of the funds collected from registration costs will benefit firefighter/EMT Noah Collins, who is in serious medical condition after a recent traffic crash.

In-person sign-up begins at 11 am at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar in Santa Rosa Beach.

There will be a costume contest at 12:15 p.m. and they’ll dive into the Gulf and take the plunge at 1:00 p.m.

It costs $20 per person to participate, and children under 12 years old are free. Every participant will get a T-shirt, and a bonfire will be provided by 30A Blaze.

PCB Beach Clean-Up

If jumping into the Gulf in January isn’t quite your speed, there’s another way you can get to the beach on New Year’s Day while benefiting a good cause.

Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful will hold a beach clean-up on New Year’s Day.

The clean-up will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Russell Fields Pier in Panama City Beach.