New upgrades coming to Glenwood

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over one-hundred residents logged on to tonight’s virtual town hall meeting about improvements coming to Glenwood.

The “Glenwood Hands On” session was held over zoom with various city officials and developers present.

The town hall gave residents the opportunity to give their own input on what upgrades should come to their neighborhood.

Ideas like restaurants, shopping centers, more greenspace and renovations to the rec center were all pitched. Residents also suggested locations for a possible African American cultural center.

One of the goals of the developers is to preserve the history associated with Glenwood but also give the area a fresh new look by potentially adding more sidewalk trees and outdoor shopping areas similar to St. Andrews.

Victor Dover, a town planner for Dover, Kohl and partners, is excited to complete the work they’ve started in downtown Panama City.

“Wild horses could not keep me away from this,” said Dover. “We are so excited about this, we loved working in Panama City last year. We feel like we helped the community accomplish a lot and many great things are underway for downtown, uptown and now we get to do this for Glenwood.”

County Commissioner Kenneth Brown, is also excited about the improvements coming to Glenwood and pointed out the uniqueness of Glenwood: it is the only community where someone could be born, go to school from first grade to college, work, live and be completely embedded in the community.

Tonight was just the first of three meetings that will take place this week on Zoom to discuss neighborhood upgrades. For more information on meetings, visit Rebuild Panama City’s website.