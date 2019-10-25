New traffic signal being installed in Panama City Beach

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Transportation is set to begin the installation of a new traffic light in Panama City Beach.

The light will be at the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway (US- 98) and Griffin Boulevard.

The project will cost about $440,000 and will take about two months to complete.

Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter says they chose to implement this light in that intersection for multiple reasons.

“We’re out here putting a signal based on several factors, a couple of those include reducing congestion with the area, trying to improve safety along the corridor. Obviously we’re seeing a lot more traffic here on Griffin Blvd. that’s trying to access U.S. 98 so if we can control some of the traffic control devices, we control some of that traffic we can improve congestion in the area and most importantly safety,” Satter said.

Satter says that it is not the only active project they have going in Bay County.

“The other one we’re currently installing near Crooked Lane up by Bozeman High School, we’re installing a signal in that area so when we look at areas that could use a signal based on congestion issues or safety issues, we look at those studies and try to implement and out those signals in as quickly as we can,” he said.

Once the project begins, crews will be working overnight.

Satter says the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

