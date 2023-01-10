PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use.

“We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. “They’re townhomes.”

But some current residents are concerned about the development.

“The traffic is horrific,” Neighbor Greg Buschmeyer said. “And it’s going to get worse and worse and worse. We do not the infrastructure is not there.”

Commissioners expect the developer to build around 30 townhomes on 3100 Airport Road. Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the lack of housing is one of the biggest problems in Panama City.

He said traffic from the new neighborhood will be marginal.

“You’re talking about a few more cars,” Brudnicki said. “So it really was no, it was pretty much a no-brainer.”

Commissioner Billy Rader was the only commissioner to vote against the zoning change. He said he’s still determining if the project is beneficial to his ward.

“I’m in favor of responsible development, you know, but you don’t want to do things that are not responsible,” Rader said.