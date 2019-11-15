New terminal at Port Authority nearing completion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Port Authority is continuing to expand as construction on the new East Terminal is almost complete.

Work previously started to get the new wing open but Hurricane Michael stopped all work and caused lots of things to be redone.

During the board’s regular meeting on Thursday, they got an update to construction from the head of engineering.

Executive Director Wayne Stubbs says there are a few extra costs with the extended project but it’ll be worth it in the long run.

“The port here has gotten very congested and we’re a busy port and we want to keep growing. We need to keep growing in order to be a sustainable port in the future and so the East Terminal is our opportunity to keep growing,” Stubbs said.

He says the work is scheduled to be completed in the next 60 days.

The board also approved the purchase of property on Hannah Avenue and say it can be used in a numerous amount of ways.