PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach will soon be home to a $11 million emergency room.

Construction has begun on the HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency Center.

The 11,000 square foot facility will feature 11 emergency exam rooms, radiology services, lab services and CT scan.

“Well we know in an emergency situation, minutes matter,” said HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital Chief of Nursing, Dr. Brittany Burr. “And so with this growing community as you mentioned you know able to provide emergency services to this community we will have full services there radiology, lab services if we have people that need to be transferred to our main service, we can do that.”

It will be located off Panama City Beach Parkway near the Moylan Road intersection. This is HCA’s second stand-alone emergency room in Bay County.

“It’s really important for us to have another access point again provide great services, patients don’t have to drive away into town to seek services that we could provide out on the beachside,” Burr said.

The additional patient care is a plus, but Burr said they’re also excited to bring more jobs to Bay County. It will employ 30 full time healthcare professionals.

“Anytime that we can service the community on both sides for patients that need care but also jobs,” Burr said. “You know this is an opportunity to provide jobs for the community as well so that’s a great day in healthcare.”

The hospital is expected to treat 10,000 patients a year of all ages. The new ER will open in January.