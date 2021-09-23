New solar-powered trees are coming to the panhandle

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Power officials said there are many reasons why carbon emissions are bad for the environment.

Climate change and rising sea levels are just a couple of them.

But with the introduction of solar trees, like the two on the Harborwalk in Destin, officials said we are moving towards emissions-free electricity.

“We like to pick high-trafficked areas just like this where people can interact with our solar trees, where they can see solar energy being made,” said Gulf Power’s spokesperson, Kimberly Blair. “They can also find some shade under them. They can charge up their telephones.”

The two trees in Destin can generate enough energy to power six classrooms.

Even on cloudy or rainy days, Blair said a solar tree will still charge your phone.

The trees even have lights attached to them — something Harborwalk officials said is one of their favorite features.

“They also add a really fun, festive atmosphere on event days. So, for Fourth of July or Memorial Day, they change red, white, and blue,” said Harborwalk Village Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Brittany Byrd.

Gulf Power officials said they wanted to do something special for National Clean Energy Week and couldn’t wait to announce their next projects.

Blair said soon they’ll be installing more solar-powered trees across Northwest Florida.

Two of those will be in Panama City, one at Gulf Coast State College and one at the Bay County Government Complex.

The other two will be in Chipley right next to the courthouse and then another in Lynn Haven.