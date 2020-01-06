New signage coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Motorists driving on Panama City Beach Parkway will soon notice new signage on the street.

City officials have purchased about 80 signs stating ‘No Carts on PCB PKWY,’ informing those who are driving low-speed vehicles that they cannot be on that road.

These signs will not only be placed on Back Beach but also on different access roads before drivers reach the busy road.

While the signs will be new, the rule is not as LSV’s are not allowed on any road with a speed limit over 35 miles per hour.

Mayor Mike Thomas says he feels having the LSV’s on main roads is dangerous and he’s more worried about the tourists behind the wheel rather than the locals.

“To me, it’s crazy to put entertainment on public roads. The scooters, the LSV’s, that’s entertainment for people. A lot of the people here that own them and drive them to know when to be out in them and when not to but the tourist industry is just not set up, I think to safely do that,” Thomas said.

The low-speed vehicles are still allowed on Front Beach Road and any other street with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

City officials say they spent just over $2,300 on the signs.

They are also expecting to order more to be displayed on Hutchison Boulevard/ Middle Beach.