WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning.

“We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy this as much as we do,” Walton County Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger said.

The new beach access includes parking, restrooms, ADA accesible boardwalks, and a picnic pavilion with a dune walkover.

The Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access is the 10th Regional Beach Access for the county.

This is made possible through the Tourist Development Tax.

The Tourist Development Tax is applied to all short-term rentals in Walton County.

The county bought the property back in 2017 for $5.7 million.

Construction costs an additional $3.4 million.

It took three and half years for the design work and permitting, and another year to complete construction.

“Not everyone who comes to the community stay on property that is right on the beach so being able to provide additional beach access opportunities is incredibly important for the people of Walton County,” Tourism Director Matt Algarin said.



“As more people want to come and enjoy our area of the Panhandle, we feel it’s very important as a county government to make sure that it is an appropriate and beautiful public beach access,” Kellenberger said.

The county is planning two new beach accesses one will be in the heart of Seagrove Beach and in the other will be in the Eastern Lakes community. They expect to begin construction on those in two to three months.