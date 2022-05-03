PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new restaurant named after one of the most prominent streets in Panama City will open in the fall.

“Harrison’s”, owned by The St. Joe Company is being built next to Hotel Indigo on the Bay.

“It’s important to us, for us to do our part to do our part in the revitalization,” St. Joe Company Corporate Director Matt Moore said. “We have a lot of small business, private business around here that we’ve seen grow, we’ve seen the streetscape grow.”

Commissioners hope the restaurant will attract both tourists and locals.

“I’m just excited to see families coming back to this area of downtown,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “Getting re-access to the marina that’s downtown. And just seeing us enjoy it in a different way than what it was before the storm.”

The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating. There will also be a patio and green space for kids to play. When it is warm, the restaurant will open garage doors inside the restaurant.

“A lot of Panama City was not revitalized for a while and we’ve been working on this revitalization,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “We’ve been wanting to create space where families can come and you can enjoy being by the water.”

Harrison’s will be open from 11-10 pm. during the week. It will open at 9 am. on the weekends for brunch. Moore said it will serve seafood and creole dishes.