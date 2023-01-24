The promenade is expected to be complete in May.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina.

The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock.

It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The promenade will be open to walkers and pedestrians. City officials believe it could attract more people to the downtown area.

“We don’t want to put, you know, anything garbage along that along the water,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “I mean, it’s a pretty area. We’re going have a nice promenade so we have to have a nice railing.”

The project will include sidewalks, lighting and irrigation systems. The promenade should be finished by May.