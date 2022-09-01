PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aquatic Center equipment isn’t the only new thing at Frank Brown Park. Panama City Beach leaders officially named Cheryl Joyner as the new Parks and Rec Director.

“This is the first time I’ve actually applied for a different position because as the city changes, as my responsibilities grew, I kept developing into other positions,” Joyner said. “So I made it to the top.”

Joyner grew up in the community and has worked for the city for 16 years.

After working alongside Joyner for the last 11 years, Erin Conley believes there’s not a better person fit for this role.

“There’s no task too big for her. There never has been,” Conley said. “She always goes in with stuff headstrong and she doesn’t give up. She’s all about doing a great job always.”

Joyner hopes to change the concert schedule at Aaron Bessant Park from Tuesday nights to Thursday nights.

“That’s a big deal for us. The community really wanted that,” Joyner said. “We just started looking at maybe starting movies over there on a weeknight when the concerts aren’t happening, when there’s not different events. Maybe even a little fall festival next year, some opening day stuff for baseball. Just some more community engagement.”

Joyner especially cannot wait to introduce kids to the new Aquatic Center equipment next spring.

She also wants to hire more lifeguards next summer so there’s more time for public swim.

“I really feel like being part of this community my whole life I feel like I know what they want,” the new director said. “I know the beach inside and out and I’m ready.”

Now all Joyner needs is an assistant.

If you’d like to apply for the job click on this link.