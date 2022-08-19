PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City is beginning to look a little bit different. City officials are hiring artists to paint murals around town.

The most recent painting is by City Hall. The mural includes sting rays for the beaches and jets to symbolize Tyndall Air Force Base.

Muralists JD Justice said the entire approval and painting process took three months. He said it took just eight days to paint the mural.

“We’re kind of moving into a new phase where there’s going to be more public art,” Justice said. “And it’s going to be in places that aren’t just you know on walls. So I’m really excited for that and like I said I’m really excited for City Hall as now kind a part of the art district with some of their own public art.”

Justice said there are plans with Panama City officials to continue to create more murals downtown in the future.