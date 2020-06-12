New Panama City Beach parking program to go into effect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A resolution to establish the new residential parking program for Panama City Beach citizens was approved at a city council meeting.

The program makes 86 reserved parking spaces available at three different locations to residents with decals.

The parking spots are located at Thomas Drive across from Ripley’s, Churchwell Drive and Richard Jackson Blvd at the Burger King and Ocean Towers Condominium.

175 decals will be issued each year on a first come first serve basis.

“This is great news for Panama City Beach residents. They get to have reserved parking at any of the three city parking lots just for them. They still have to pay just like everybody else a dollar a day, up to a maximum of six dollars. Six dollars a day to park at the beach all day long is very cheap but this gives them a reserve spot. They get a sticker, call Public Works, they’ll get you hooked up and you can go to the beach with your family and have a place close to the beach to be able to park,” explained Geoff McConnell, Panama City Beach councilman ward 3.

Decals for 2020-2021 will be made available June 15th and will be valid until February 28, 2021. The application fee for a parking decal will be $30.