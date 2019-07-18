New mobile home restrictions upset local residents

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday night, Parker city officials put restrictions on mobile homes within the area. This new ordinance will not allow for the expansion of mobile home parks, mobile homes in residential areas, and restricts how many mobile homes can come into a park.

Many residents are concerned about the new ordinance, as well as mobile home companies.

Ciera Crosshance works at CC’s Modular and Manufacturing Homes.

“We have that option to be able to give them a home but not when the city says they don’t want that because they don’t want a certain appearance,” said Crosshance.

They have clients relocating.

“We just had a lady who had to move away, and that is not what we want,” said Crosshance. “We don’t want to leave our existing residents behind.”

She wishes to meet with city officials, to find a middle ground for the homes.

“If there is an appearance that they want, let’s try to have a happy medium here,” said Crosshance.

The Parker planning commission is still working on the final changes on the ordinance but is expected to have its first reading at the end of their next meeting.

