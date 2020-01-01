New minimum wage rate goes into effect January 1

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — January 1, 2020, is not only the beginning of a new year but also the first- day many new state laws go into effect.

One of those laws is the increase in minimum wage rates.

The increase of 10 cents will take the current rate from $8.46 to $8.56 and for tipped workers, $5.44 to $5.54.

The minor increase happens each year after an amendment was passed in 2004.

Workers could also see a bigger increase at the end of 2020 as residents will vote on increasing the minimum wage rate to $10.

This would then increase by $1 every year until 2026.

“The idea is to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour by 2026 and after that, we would go back to increase based on the cost of living,” said Career Source Gulf Coast Executive Director Kimberly Bodine.

Bodine says though, this increase may not be as great as some may think.

“I think really the largest question is if we raise the minimum wage for workers, does it raise the wages of all of our workers and if we raise it for all of our workers, salaried individuals in every occupation, then are we going to get in the same boat we’re in now,” Bodine said.

Bodine says many employers in the area are already paying employees more than minimum wage due to the competitive work force since Hurricane Michael.