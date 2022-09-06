BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Economic Development Alliance is announcing its 5th business venture of the year.

Mocama Marine will be housed in the old Century Boat facilities on Bay Line Drive and will be ready to serve the community quite soon. Century Boats left the area in 2009.

President of Bay EDA Becca Hardin says since the facility is practically move-in ready, “There may be some retrofitting of the building because you know they are existing buildings that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. Luckily a local real estate group purchased the property and renovated the buildings so it shouldn’t be a whole lot of work that needs to be done for them to get in and start operation.”

Mocama Marine LLC makes Action Craft flat boats and bay boats, as well as Southwind high-quality deck boats. The work will create 105 new local jobs.

Hardin says the added jobs will fit the skillset of our community very well.

These new jobs are in addition to 600 new jobs created by 4 other projects Bay EDA has previously announced.

The average salary of those jobs will be 50,000 dollars.

Hardin added that they can attribute the boom in business in part to the pandemic and Hurricane Michael,

“I think there is a lot of pent-up demand. A lot of these companies we’ve been talking to for years but they just weren’t in the position to pull the trigger, to pull these plans off the shelf and implement them. We see a lot of those growth projects being implemented now, and hopefully, Bay County is on their radar screen. We’re more than just beautiful beaches, you know we do have a strong industry mix here and good leadership that supports that goal.”

Mocama Marine is planning to invest 10-and-a-half million dollars into their new Bay County boat factory.

It should be open by next April.