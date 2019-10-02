New law requires hands-free devices be used in school zones

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Back on July 1, a new state law prohibiting texting and driving went into place.

The law had a second part to it, going into place on October 1.

The Wireless Communications while Driving Law says all drivers must be using hands-free devices while driving through a school zone or active construction site.

A driver can be talking on the phone in these areas but must be using blue tooth technology or the call is on speakerphone.

Just like the no texting and driving law, part two has a grace period.

Until December 31, officers can pull anyone over violating the laws but the drivers will only receive some type of warning and also educated on the rules.

“There are some exceptions. If there’s a crash involving some serious bodily injuries or death or something, then we can still write a citation but in most cases, you’ll just get a warning and some education about the law,” said Lieutenant Robert Cannon with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The first offense will cost someone $30 and the second will be at least $60. Additional court costs will also be added to that bill.