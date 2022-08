PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam organizers named another headliner for the 2023 event. Gulf Coast Jam announced Miranda Lambert will be performing next year.

Morgan Wallen had been previously announced as a headliner. Along with Wallen and Lambert, there will also be 30 more acts performing, according to their Facebook page.

Gulf Coast Jam will be June 1-4, 2023 at Frank Brown Park.