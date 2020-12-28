New gun range hits the bullseye with locals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After nearly a year of construction, a new 17,000 foot shooting range is now open on Panama City Beach.

The Powder Room is a firing range as well as a training facility. The range has five rifle lanes and nine pistol lanes that can handle up to a .308 caliber. Their training facility has a state-of-the-art simulator with over 600 senarious that include self defense, target practice, and marksmanship.

The Powder Room General Manager, Joe Preston, says teaching people about firearm safety is part of what The Powder Room is all about. “Handling guns can be risky and we want people to do it as safely as possible,” Preston told News 13. “We want them to pursue their second amendment right, but we want them to do it safely, so we felt that training was every bit as important as the sale of the firearm and the use of the firearm, so teaching people to be safe and proficient is what we’re all about”

The training simulator is a great way to practice the fundamentals without spending a lot of money on ammunition. Preston added, “We’re able to do the cognitive learning in the classroom, go to a simulator before we ever get into a live fire environment on the range. So, that ‘crawl, walk, run’ mentality that we use in our training is really aimed at that first time gun owner or one who hasn’t shot in a while to get them comfortable with what they’re doing.”

Preston also said they’re excited about becoming a part of the local community of military, law enforcement, and teaching new gun owners proper firearm safety.

“This area has a very large military influence as well as law enforcement so we want to cater to that community as well as to the average second amendment gun owner, whether they be a brand new gun owner who is buying a gun for the very first time and needs to know how to properly store it and use it as well as the veteran who maybe hasn’t shot in a while, we want to offer them a good, safe environment where they can hone those skills.”

Training classes start in January. If you’re interested in joining you can call The Powder Room at 850.249.1003 or stop by to see everything they offer.