PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts unveiled a new permanent installation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday evening.

Titled “Transformation” the fused glass art created by local artist Dr. Marlene East consists of over 200 individually crafted pieces and can now be located at the stairwell of the center.

The evening also marked the opening of the center’s April exhibitions which includes more glasswork by Dr. East, metal and woodwork pieces, as well as the Bay County Audubon Exhibition and Competition.

“It’s a really special day, that stairwell had one tiny light fixture in it so this really changes the scope and makes this stairwell much more majestic for the visitors that are coming to the Center for the Arts,” Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said. “We’re just super happy that we could accommodate this piece. We couldn’t have done it without the help of the city of Panama City, Richard Dodd and ReliantSouth.”

The funds for “Transformation” were given in memory of Mary Dennise Dodd.