PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – FSU Panama City’s new collegiate high school opened its doors for the very first time this morning, welcoming its initial freshman class.

The new school is a lab school under the umbrella of FSU and is their own school district due to state statutes.

Courses being taught at the school include technical education, digital information technologies, biomedical sciences, and computer engineering.

The 100 students currently enrolled in the school will also travel to the Florida State campus in Panama City once a week so they can experience what college life is like.

School administrators want to help both their students and the community.

“We wanted to open up a school that would meet the needs of not only our local students but also those military students as they’re transferring in and out,” said the Director of the Collegiate School at FSU Panama City Debbi Whitaker. “We want to be a great community partner. We want to offer a new direction in education that hasn’t previously necessarily been available in Bay County because we’re going to be able to offer dual enrollment for students who qualify in the ninth grade.”

All dual enrollment classes at the school will be taught by instructors and professors from FSU.