New fingerprint program expected to improve PCPD case efficiency

PCPD’s fingerprint database has already helped the department find a burglary suspect in the Cove.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department has a new fingerprint database to catch criminals, and find suspects.

Before the database, the Police Department was forced to send fingerprints to the state. However, it could take months before the Panama City Police Department could receive results from the state. 

The fingerprint system, called Afix Tracker, was used by Panama City Police Department to catch a suspected burglar in the Cove. The suspect was arrested on Monday and allegedly burglarized seven homes.

“The program is designed for agencies to be able to build a database locally,” Panama City Police Department Sergeant Tyler Hill said. “There’s always been a state and a federal database but sometimes access to that is hard.”

The database has been used for the past six months. Currently, the Panama City Police Department has more than 4,000 people’s fingerprints in its database.

