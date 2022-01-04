New Fed Ex facility coming to Port Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 251,000 square-foot FedEx Ground facility is coming to Port Panama City.

The operation will be located in the Port of Panama City’s Intermodal Distribution Center on U.S. Highway-231 in Panama City.

“The 33-acre site was chosen, in part, because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees,” according to a news release from the Bay Economic Development Alliance.

The EDA worked with Panama City, Bay County, port officials and Fed Ex to bring the facility to the area.

“We are pleased to partner with Port Panama City and local government to help this great company grow in Bay County. Distribution and Logistics is one of our key target markets in economic development recruitment, and this project further diversifies our local economy and has a major impact on our County’s continued growth,” said Will Cramer, Chairman of the Bay Economic Development Alliance. “This is a great example of the success that can be celebrated through the efforts of public/private partnership.”

The facility will also bring better jobs to the area, officials said.

“This project provides our citizens of Panama City with one more option for a quality career in our City,” said Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “This project helps keep our talented workforce in the area with competitive paying jobs. The project also capitalizes on the investments made by the Port Authority and the city of Panama City to get the Intermodal Distribution “shovel ready” and prepared for large distribution projects like FedEx Ground’s new building.”