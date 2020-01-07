New evening meetings provide opportunity for Panama City community input

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents gathered to give their input on local community plans through a new initiative.

Starting January 6th, ‘Monday Night with the Manager’ will be held every first Monday of the month at 6 pm.

The new forum style meeting is an addition to the usual Monday morning meetings with the Panama City city manager and provides an another outlet for locals to share their ideas on further improving Panama City. City manager Mark McQueen said this helps create more communication.

“The desire was to make sure that we’re reaching all of the citizens of our community so by having a nighttime option I felt it was important to make sure we’re getting the perspective of all our citizens and have that opportunity to create dialogue. The objective is to break down the barriers to communication and if we can do that and we can enhance communication, I am absolutely confident we’ll end up with a better result for our community,” emphasized McQueen.

The city manager also noted how both the meetings generally had the same topics of discussion.

“Everybody has the same concerns. What’s going to happen to the future of the city, how is it going to progress, how are we going to be that premiere city in the Panhandle, how are we going to address safety, security and the infrastructure, how are we going to improve on our economy and clearly our quality of life? These are all things that are important to all citizens whether they come to the morning meeting or the evening meeting, it’s something we have got to talk about,” stated McQueen.

Both the Monday morning and the new evening meetings are held at the Panama City city hall in the meeting room on the lower level.