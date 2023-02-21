PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Beach residents and tourists have another option for emergency health care.

HCA Florida Healthcare celebrated the grand opening of its new HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency Room Tuesday afternoon.

The $11 million ER will serve an estimated 10,000 patients a year.

It’s staffed 24 hours a day with more than 30 healthcare professionals treating infections, chest pains, and broken bones.

There are 12 patient rooms and a fully functioning lab and pharmacy.

“I think just from a population standpoint, understanding kind of where our assets currently reside, obviously it was an opportunity for us to get closer to this part of town, to get closer to this community and given the fact that we treat so many of these individuals inside our hospital, in our clinics, we felt like this was a perfect asset to kind of round out our presence here on the beach side,” HCA Florida Gulf Coast CEO Chase Christianson said.

The emergency room, located at 9318 Panama City Beach Parkway, will be accepting patients next week.