New Director named at GCSC campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College announced Wednesday that Al McCambry will become director of the Gulf/Franklin Campus of GCSC.

Since 2014, McCambry has served as dean of workforce development, where he oversaw workforce educational and training initiatives and partnerships of the College with emphasis on non-credit programming.

GCSC says McCambry’s mission and goal at the Gulf/Franklin Campus will be to stimulate educational growth, economic development and professional training in the region with concentration in Gulf and Franklin counties.

McCambry will be on News 13 this Morning on July 8.