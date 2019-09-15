New Details: Member of Coast Guard arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New information is coming out about the man who reportedly held an Uber driver at gunpoint last week.

Alex Bolano is accused of getting into an Uber last Saturday night, pulling out a gun and putting it to the driver’s head.

The report from Panama City Police says Bolano is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed here.

Alex Bolano

Police say Bolano also hit the victim in the head multiple times with the gun.

News 13 reached out to the Coast Guard and they released this statement: “The Panama City Police Department is leading the investigation into the alleged actions of Seaman Alex Bolano. The Coast Guard will cooperate to the fullest extent possible. The alleged actions of this one individual are not a reflection of the Coast Guard’s core values or the tolerated behavior of the men and women who proudly serve in our service.”

Since his arrest, Bolano has bonded out.

The investigation is ongoing.