DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local creative director is bringing a new business to town.

Bay Arts Alliance’s Jayson Kretzer opens the first board game cafe in the area next Saturday, July 8th.

More than 200 board games are already at ‘The Portal’ on West Beach Drive next door to Destination Panama City. However, the community has the chance to give their input on what board games they want to see there.

Kretzer said there are only 100 people who get to be a part of the Founder’s Club, which will have a say in new games and receive exclusive discounts.

“In addition to our games, we have our custom sodas which we’re super excited to share with the community,” Kretzer said. “We have 10 different concoctions we’ve created but customers will also be able to create their own concoctions based on the type of ingredients we have so you’ll be able to enjoy some refreshing beverages and snacks while you play games.”

Click on this link to The Portal’s Founder’s Club sign-up.

The community has the opportunity to play these family-friendly games at the rate of $7 for two hours or $10 all day. The Portal will be open on Fridays and Sundays from 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m. to start.

They have games ranging from classics like Jenga and Scrabble to newer games like Cards Against Humanity. Kretzer said this would be a good way to test out which games you like.

The co-founder of The Portal is The Press Coffee Shop owner, so The Press food truck will often be set up behind the new cafe at the property nearest to Bayside Rentals.

There will also be plenty of board games and card games for sale at The Portal. Kretzer suggested grabbing a pocket game to go to play on your boat rental.

In the future, they are considering incorporating alcoholic beverages into the gaming site.

Kretzer said the board game business started booming again in 2016, and since these designated board game cafes have become popular up north in places like Canada. He predicts there to be a lot more to pop up in America in the near future.