ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Alford residents will soon have a wider selection when it comes to shopping.

The town is getting a new Family Dollar-Dollar Tree.

Alford folks currently buy their groceries at the local Dollar General or have to drive to Marianna or Chipley for food.

Town clerk Silvestra Tharp said having this new option is going to be very convenient for residents.

She said many of them don’t have transportation so it’s good to have necessities like a grocery store nearby.

“We have a lot of low to moderate-income families, retirees that are maybe too old to drive or maybe don’t need to be one the road and that will be a great benefit to them,” Tharp said.

Tharp said they’ve been wanting to have commercial development on the north end of the city limits for a while.

She said they hope bringing this Family Dollar-Dollar Tree to town will help grow that area.

The store is expected to open this summer.