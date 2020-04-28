New broadband network coming to Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Commissioners approved a 3.5 million dollar contract on Tuesday morning to bring a new broadband network to the county.

The new internet service will give homeowners and business owners across the entire county access to the connection.

The agreement with SOM1101, LLC will allow the Nevada based business to come in to design, build and install the new internet services provider.

While the negotiations started months ago, Technology Support Specialist Jason Cook says this agreement couldn’t have come at a better time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“They want to get all the internet out to the homes as soon as possible. If you’re an elder or someone that can’t get around that good, you can see your doctor from home, you can do your schooling from home, you can work from home so it’s going to be a huge benefit to our county,” said Cook.

County residents will have the option to either stay with their current internet provider or switch to the new service.

The different plans are:

Basic Service Plan:

(a) 24-month contract with $0 down, $45/month;

(b) 12-month contract with $50 down, $45/month; or

(c) No contract with $100 down, $45/month.



Enhanced Service Plan:

(a) 24-month contract with $0 down, $60/month;

(b) 12-month contract with $50 down, $60/month; or

(c) No contract with $100 down, $60/month.

All Service Offerings will also require a separate one time $100 Professional Installation fee for a standard installation. Costs and maintenance of the consumer equipment is included in the monthly recurring fee.

Each contract shall provide for a $15/month early termination fee.

Cook says they will start installing the equipment as soon as possible. They will start on the north end of the county first and work there way down.

You can read about the full agreement (Item #23) here.