PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — School board members will now have term limits in Florida. Gov. Ron Desantis signed a bill limiting board members to 12-year term limits on Friday.

School board members that have currently served 12 years or more will be grandfathered into the new policy, and be allowed to serve 12 more years.

The bill also requires school districts to be transparent in their selection of reading and instructional materials.

“There’s pros and cons, at least in my eyes,” Bay District Schools School Board Member Steve Moss said of the bill. “The pro is that after 12 years you get someone new in there with new ideas or fresh perspectives that’s able to serve on the board. That’s definitely a positive. The negative or the con would be that if somebody is in this office and doing a really good job and created relationships, they’re gone regardless of what their track record is.”