New appointment made to Triumph Gulf Coast

Local News
Fox Reynolds Henderson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer has appointed Fox Reynolds Henderson to the Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. Board of Directors.

“I am honored to appoint Fox Reynolds Henderson to the Triumph Board of Directors today,” Patronis said. “The Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors oversees the expenditure of funds to address economic recovery of some of the most heavily impacted communities in the Panhandle following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. I’m confident Mr. Henderson will work diligently to provide funding to projects and programs that generate maximum economic benefits to these counties.” 

Henderson, of Santa Rosa Beach, is Owner/Member of Continental Pacific, LLC, a private real estate investment group that invests in all areas of real estate. He was involved in the DeFuniak Springs Main Street program. Henderson’s term is effective immediately and expires on June 30, 2025.

Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation that allocates funds recovered by the Florida Attorney General for economic damages resulting from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill that occurred on April 20, 2010. Originally created in 2013, Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. administers the distribution of the funds to be used for the recovery, diversification and enhancement of eight Northwest Florida counties affected by the oil spill.

