PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ground will be broken later in February on construction for a new apartment complex on the corner of 15th St. and Jenks Ave. in Panama City.

The unnamed apartments will house 138 units. Forty percent of the units will be affordable housing, and sixty percent will be market-rate housing.

“It brings more opportunity for our citizens to have a place to live,” Panama City Director of Community Development Michael Johnson said. “Everybody can’t be a homeowner. There will be some forever renters, so it just allows the opportunity for citizens to rent a place here in Panama City that they can truly afford and have a safe place to live.”

The apartment will be built by Southport Financial Services, a company from Tampa, Florida.

“Just from an affordable housing standpoint there’s a big need for it there,” Southport Financial Services Project Manager Brie Lemmerman said. “Apartments keep getting more expensive across the state and Panama City is no different than that.”

Johnson said that many Panama City residents are still recovering from Hurricane Michael. This new complex could accelerate the recovery.

“Many of our citizens are still recovering from Hurricane Michael,” Johnson said. “And they’re limited on the number of apartments they can afford and move into. So with this being 40% workforce, they’ll certainly have an opportunity in which they can move into a unit that they can truly afford.”

Lemmerman said that the six apartment buildings will be completed in August of 2023.