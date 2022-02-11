MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Fire Rescue now has 12 ambulances to help serve and save members of the community.

Two brand new ambulances were delivered to Marianna from Houston, Texas Friday morning.

Each truck costs a little over $200,000.

They were able to get them through a $500,000 Financial Assistance Agreement Grant.

Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said they typically put 5,000-6,000 miles on each ambulance per month. Maintenance costs increase as the miles increase.

For this reason, Brunner said they try to turn their fleet as much as possible if they have the budget for it.

“Through this grant, we got it through the Department of Transportation for the state of Florida for the transportation for the disadvantaged and so we have a lot of patients that are on fixed incomes and subsidies here in this county,” Bruner said. “So it’s going to not only serve all of the residents in the county but specifically these residents as well.”

Brunner wanted to thank the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners for spearheading this project

He said the new ambulances will be on the road as soon as radios are installed and they get their tags.