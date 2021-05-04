New affordable housing complex will soon open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)-Affordable housing has long been an issue in the City of Springfield. It’s a problem that was only made worse by Hurricane Michael. But this summer, the city will be welcoming a brand new affordable housing complex.

Springfield Crossings will offer 60-units and it will be located on E. 8th Street.

“We started summer of last year in August and we’re gonna be moving in the first residents July of this year,” said Brett Green, the President of Archway Partners.

Archway Partners is spearheading the project.

The complex will feature two-bedroom, two bathroom options and three-bedroom, two-bathroom options. Residents will also have access to a clubhouse, playground, and fitness center.

The development will rent to those who make 60% of the area’s median income.

“What that really means is the rent will be anywhere from around $500 a month to $950 a month for a 3 bedroom,” Green said.

While rent is low, Green says the complex will mimic those that are expensive and seen in other areas like Panama City and Panama City Beach.

“The units will have solid flooring throughout, we have all wood cabinets, granite countertops, open floor plans, walk-in closets. It’s gonna be a great place for all the residents here,” Green said.

Springfield Mayor, Ralph Hammond, says the new affordable housing option will benefit the city as a whole.

“The more we can flood the market and get nicer facilities, the older places are gonna have to drop their rent,” Hammond said.

Springfields Crossings is being built using Hurricane Michael recovery funds as well as funds from the Florida Housing Finance Corp.