LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need.

Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger.

More than 100,000 lights beam every night at 1306 Vermont Avenue in Lynn Haven.

Price’s lights shine to the beat of the music being played. Every year is a different theme. This time around it’s American patriotic.

Price said he wanted to highlight those in the military who can’t always be home for Christmas.

You can’t miss the display. There are six spotlights on top of the house that can be seen from miles away.

“It’s literally spiraled out of control,” Price said. “It’s one of those hobbies that has literally turned into an addiction. It’s something I think about just about 24 hours a day. I’m always planning, I’m scheming. I’m thinking of ‘how can I make that work?’ ‘ Where can I run this wire to?”

Price said thousands of people walk or drive through the light show every December. Three years ago he started collecting donations for local charity drives like Bay County Sheriff’s Office ‘Project 25’ and Angel’s Pantry.

He wants those who visit to bring a toy, canned food, or monetary donation.

Lights are on from 5:00-10:00 p.m. nightly until January 1st.